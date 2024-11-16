Elvis Presley 'regretted' turning down 'A Star Is Born' role

Elvis Presley might have just regretted missing out on a movie role.

It was reported by PEOPLE magazine that the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll was considered to play the lead in the Barbra Streisand starrer, 1976’s A Star Is Born.

As he was offered to play the actress’s on-screen love interest, Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager, advised him not to take the role, with the part then going to the now-late Kris Kristofferson.

Opening up about the decision, the Burning Love singer’s ex-wife, Priscilla, spoke to the outlet, recalling, "Barbra had offered him the part. Colonel talked him out of that saying, 'Oh, it's not going to be good. She's going to be in charge, not you. Her movie, not yours.'

“Elvis regretted that because he felt he could have played that part,” she further revealed.

Additionally Elvis’ complicated relationship with Tom is discussed in the latest Netflix documentary, Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley, which looks back into the time his manager got the rock star locked in a multi-year movie contract.

As Elvis slowly grew frustrated with the scripts he was given, his longtime pal, Jerry Schilling, noted, "One day he was reading a script, and he threw it across the room and said, ‘I’m not doing this,’ The Colonel loved Elvis and vice versa, but Elvis outgrew the Colonel.”

Meanwhile Priscilla, echoing the same sentiments, mentioned that the Don’t Be Cruel hitmaker "wanted to be in great movies, not the stupid movies that he did like Girls! Girls! Girls! That wasn't Elvis."

"Colonel did not get him really at all," she said, further mentioning, "That was hard for both Jerry and I, but you couldn't say anything to Colonel. You just had to keep quiet."