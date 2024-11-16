Margot Robbie appears causal in rare outing, one month after giving birth

Margot Robbie appeared chic while enjoying a leisurely stroll with a friend in Los Angeles on Thursday, nearly a month after welcoming her first child with husband Tom Ackereley.

The 34-year-old actress, who gave birth to a baby boy in October, was seen wearing a stylish black mini dress with puffed elbow-length sleeves, paired with black sandals.

According to Daily Mail, her signature blonde hair was styled straight and her makeup was featuring a natural look with a soft pink lip.

Moreover, Robbie completed her ensemble with a delicate gold necklace and oversized black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, her friend opted for a casual outfit, sporting a light gray cowl-neck sweater, black pants, white sneakers and dark sunglasses.

As per the publication, the Barbie star and her producer husband have been adjusting to parenthood since their son’s arrival.

According to the reports of People, the couple is thrilled to embrace this new chapter as “they waited a long time to get pregnant, so it was almost unbelievable when the baby actually arrived. They’re so happy.”

It is worth mentioning that the baby boy, whose name has been kept private, was born on October 17 with Robbie reportedly enjoying the quiet moments at home with her growing family.