Brianna LaPaglia makes surprising revelation about Zach Bryan before split

Podcast personality Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia has shared another revelation about her high-profile breakup with country singer Zach Bryan.

On Friday, the 25-year-old took to TikTok to disclose that Bryan had picked out an engagement ring before their tumultuous split in October.

In this regard, LaPaglia wrote in caption, “Fun fact, my biggest celeb crush tried to slide a few months ago, but of course I denied because I had a boyfriend—and I was getting cheated on the whole time hahahaha.”

In response to the follower’s comment, she added, “Been finding out he was cheating the whole time lol. The week he showed me my engagement ring he was DMing girls hahahahha."

According to Daily Mail, the couple ended their one-year relationship weeks ago, with Bryan confirming the breakup on social media.

In regards to this, Bryan wrote, “Addressing something: Brianna and I have broken up with each other, and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. I’ve had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be.”

Moreover, Lapaglia later expressed feeling “blindsided” by Bryan’s public post as she wrote on her Instagram stories, “Hey guys, I’m feeling really blindsided right now. Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately.”

Additionally, she thanked her fans by adding, “Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be OK.”

Furthermore, since then, LaPaglia shared further details, alleging emotional abuse during their relationship and accusing Bryan of taking her cat out of spite, as per the publication.