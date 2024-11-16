Zac Efron goes retro for Jody Hill-directional movie

Zac Efron has been spotted filming an upcoming A24 project in Los Angeles.

As reported by MailOnline, the 37-year-old opted a complete 50s-style look as he donned a gray suit.

He paired the suit with a white dress shirt and a brown, patterned tie.

The High School Musical actor wore pair of black shoes and carried a black briefcase in his hand.

Efron, who was accompanied by his co-star, Ernie Hudson, also opted for a short haircut for shooting the movie.

The actor, who was last seen in The Family Affair movie starring Nicole Kidman, is said to star in Jody Hill-directional movie.

Titled as Famous, the upcoming movie is based on the novel of the same name written by Blake Crouch, according to Deadline.

The same outlet revealed that the actor will play dual roles in the film, including a Hollywood heartthrob named James Jansen and a fan, Lance Dunkquist.

Its synopsis read, “Lance Dunkquist has the face of a movie star. Not just any movie star - Lance has been mistaken for Hollywood star James Jansen 228 times.”

“And now Lance is about to go to LA to make his dream come true. No matter what it takes.”