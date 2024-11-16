P Diddy’s twin daughters pay tribute to late mom Kim Porter

Sean Diddy Combs’ twin daughters with his on-and-off partner Kim Porter are paying homage to their late mom.

Jessie and D’Lila Combs took to Instagram on Friday morning on account of their mom’s sixth death anniversary, who succumbed to lobar pneumonia at age 46.

“We can’t believe it’s been 6 years without you. We think about you every single second of the day. We love and miss you so much words can’t even explain,” they captioned their post, which included an adorable throwback photo of Porter holding her girls as babies.

“We wish you were here with us but we know your spirit will be around forever!! We Love you Mommy,” the sisters continued.

Porter also welcomed a son Christian with the Bad Boy Records founder during their on-and-off relationship. Porter also had a son Quincy, from an earlier relationship with ex Al B. Sure. Diddy adopted Quincy when he was 3 years old.

Quincy also penned a tribute to his mother on the occasion with a throwback photo of him and the late model on Instagram.

“Here’s a rare photo of me with my Mom and Dad. I miss you every day,” he wrote as a subtle diss to his biological father.

The four children also share a brother, Justin Combs, and sisters, Chance and Love Combs—all of whom their father welcomed with different women.

The kids have been very supportive of the music mogul, 54, amid his pretrial detention in Brooklyn.

Last month, the children released a statement slamming the sexual assault allegations being aimed at their father as "absurd."

“The past month has devastated our family,” the family wrote on Instagram. “Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media.”

“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family.”