Lisa Vanderpump reveals her daughter, Pandora's exciting life update

Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Sabo, is expecting her second child with husband Jason Sabo.

The couple attended the Vanderpump Dogs Gala at the Maybourne Beverly Hills on Friday, September 15, alongside Lisa, her husband Ken Todd, and their 3-year-old son, Teddy.

Pandora, who proudly gestured toward her baby bump while posing for photos with Jason, received confirmation of her pregnancy from Lisa herself.

While speaking to People, Lisa shared, “She hasn’t announced it yet, but tonight it’s pretty obvious. We’re expecting our second grandchild, so it’s very exciting.”

Moreover, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed that she knows the baby’s gender, but she still remained tight-lipped about further details.

According to the publication, Pandora and Jason, who tied the knot in 2011, welcomed their first child, Teddy in November 2021.

At the time, Pandora shared her joy on Instagram by writing, “Theodore. 6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy. Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives.”

Furthermore, Lisa, lovingly called “Nanny Pinky”, also celebrated the arrival with her own heartfelt post, saying she was “obsessively in love” with her grandson.

It is worth mentioning that since Teddy’s birth, Lisa has shared numerous milestones, including his christening, Halloween costume as a pirate as well as his first birthday.

Most recently, she posted an adorable photo of herself and Teddy on Instagram as he helped her blow out candles for her birthday.