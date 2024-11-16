Jordyn Woods pays touching tribute to Karl-Anthony Towns on 29th birthday

Model Jordyn Woods marked NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns’ 29th birthday with a series of touching Instagram posts and a cozy dinner celebration on Thursday, November 14.

While sharing glimpses of their evening together, Woods posted a video to her Instagram Stories of Towns, affectionately known as KAT, making a birthday wish with his eyes closed while Drake’s “Ratchet Happy Birthday” played in the background.

Moreover, the model captioned the post as “candles at 12”, while referencing the countdown to his special day.

Additionally, Woods followed up with a slideshow featuring snapshots of the couple through the years and wrote in caption, “Here’s to you @karltowns, another 365. Happy birthday to the light of my life. I couldn’t imagine doing this with anyone else.”

Furthermore, Towns reposted two of Woods’ celebratory posts on his Instagram Stories, highlighting their deep connection.

According to Daily Mail, the couple, who began dating in May 2020 after years of friendship, have often spoken about their strong bond.

As per the publication, Woods previously shared on her Instagram series, “It’s kind of cool dating your best friend. We’ve been through a lot of bad days together and know each other inside out.”

It is worth mentioning that the pair went public with their relationship in September 2020 and celebrated their four-year anniversary earlier this year.