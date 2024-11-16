 
Eva Longoria reveals why she no longer lives in United States

Eva is now splitting her time between Mexico and Spain with her husband and their son

November 16, 2024

Eva Longoria finally revealed why she no longer lives in the "dystopian" United States.

During a call into The View: Behind the Table podcast on Friday, the 49-year-old actress told Ana Navarro that her decision to relocate her family had nothing to do with the re-election of Donald Trump as the president..

"Will you please let them know I didn’t move out of the United States because of Trump?" said Eva. I've been in Europe for almost three years."

"I didn’t leave because of the political environment. I left because my work took me there,” she continued.

The Texas native added that leaving the U.S. meant "being away from the constant 24-hour news cycle."

For those unversed, Eva is now splitting her time between Mexico and Spain with her hubby, José Bastón, and their son, Santiago, 6.

