Eva Longoria reveals why she no longer lives in United States

Eva Longoria finally revealed why she no longer lives in the "dystopian" United States.

During a call into The View: Behind the Table podcast on Friday, the 49-year-old actress told Ana Navarro that her decision to relocate her family had nothing to do with the re-election of Donald Trump as the president..

"Will you please let them know I didn’t move out of the United States because of Trump?" said Eva. I've been in Europe for almost three years."

"I didn’t leave because of the political environment. I left because my work took me there,” she continued.

The Texas native added that leaving the U.S. meant "being away from the constant 24-hour news cycle."

For those unversed, Eva is now splitting her time between Mexico and Spain with her hubby, José Bastón, and their son, Santiago, 6.