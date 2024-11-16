Mike Tyson comes forward with clarification over slapping Jake Paul

Mike Tyson just came forward with his reason for slapping Jake Paul.

During their weigh-in for the highly anticipated Netflix live box match between the two, Tyson was seen slapping Paul in the face on November 14, 2024.

As soon as it sparked a frenzy online, the former professional boxer spoke to the New York Post, saying, “I was in my socks and he had on shoes.”

He continued, “He stepped on my toe because he is a f***ing a**hole. I wanted to think it happened by accident, but now I think it may have happened on purpose.”

“I was in a lot of pain. I had to reciprocate,” Tyson added.

To this, the heavyweight boxer, also nicknamed Iron Mike’s representative commented, “Jake has been poking the bear the whole time. Mike slapped the s*** out of him.”

The four-month delayed face-off between Mike Tyson and YouTube star Jake Paul has finally reached a conclusion after the 27-year-old defeated the boxing champion in a unanimous decision.

Earlier this week, speaking to a group of ESPN reporters, Tyson mentioned, “There are no feelings attached,” referring to Paul, whom he addressed as a “friend.”

“My own mother should be very careful if she has to get in the ring with me. When it's over, it's over. But while the process is going on, my intention is to hurt him. I hope he has the same intentions, or he is in trouble,” he had further mentioned.