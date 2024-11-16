James Norton 'secretly dating' stunning British model: Report

James Norton is reportedly in a new relationship a year after announcing his split from actress Imogen Poots.

An insider spilled to The Sun that the 39-year-old film actor is dating a young model named Charlotte Rose Smith.

Recently, the two were spotted enjoying a relaxed outing in north London and looked “extremely happy” together.

“They have been enjoying dates and seem very happy together,” the source told the outlet

“It has been a year since his relationship with Imogen ended and he appears to get on so well with Charlotte,” the confidant added. “They make a lovely couple.”

Charlotte, who is supposedly 14 years younger than James, is also a talented artist. She previously worked with popular brands such as Coach and Bulgari.

This is James's first public romance since calling it quits with Imogen. The two, who met in 2017, parted ways last year.