DDG expresses desire to have another baby with Halle Bailey despite breakup

DDG has expressed his desire to have another child with Halle Bailey despite their recent breakup.

The 27-year-old rapper released a video on YouTube on November 12 in which he shared his future plans, including his desire to give his 10-month-old son, Halo, a sibling.

In the viral clip, DDG clarified that he does not plan “to have baby mamas or whatever y’all like to call it.”

"If I were to have another kid, it definitely would be with the same person. I don’t want to have kids with multiple people. I feel like that’s just too much," explained the I’m Geekin hitmaker.

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., further said that he doesn’t “want to have another kid too far away and will be cool with just having Halo if he does not have another kid within the next four years.”

"I don’t want Halo to be 10 and his little brother is 1, you feel me? I feel like that defeats the entire purpose of having another kid,” said the Impatient crooner.

"I’m perfectly fine with Halo," added DDG.

For the unversed, Halle and DDG, who welcomed their first baby boy in December 2023, parted ways in October 2024.