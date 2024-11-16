Jack White celebrates 'No Name' world tour with new song

Jack White just announced his musical endeavors!

The renowned rock musician unveiled plans of his latest world tour that he would be embarking on to support his recently launched album, No Name.

Before the former White Stripes musician kicks off the tour, he is set to perform intimate concerts in Austin, Texas then proceeding towards San Antonio and Mexico City.

White will officially start his tour with a performance at the Clockenflap Music and Arts Festival in Hong Kong on December 1.

The Seven Nation Army singer would then head to Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand before Christmas, then covering North America and Japan between February and May.

He has also teased his followers that he plans on adding more dates for the UK and Europe later in 2025 as per his uploaded Instagram post.

"Just announced … the 'No Name Tour'! Sign up at the link in bio to gain pre-sale access for newly announced shows beginning Monday Nov 18 @ 10am local time,” White mentioned.

He further penned, "Vault pre-sale will start Friday Nov 15 @ 10am local (and at 2pm local time in AUS/NZ). General on sale will start Friday November 22 @ 10am local.”

"UK/EU … stay tuned ... " the 12-time Grammy Award winner teased.

Additionally, Jack White also released his latest track titled, You Got Me Searching to celebrate the announcement of his world tour.

"But that’s not all, “You Got Me Searching”, a new song from Jack White is out tonight," he further mentioned in his Instagram caption.