Brandi Carlile expresses admiration for Sir Elton John's 'forward-thinking'

Brandi Carlile just returned the praise Sir Elton John previously gave her.

The two iconic singers collaborated on the latest track, Never Too Late, inspired from John’s upcoming documentary of the same name.

Carlile, who is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Disney+ project, spoke of the creation of the song, that played a huge role in the direction of the documentary.

Speaking of how she admires the Can You Feel The Love Tonight hitmaker, Carlile told Billboard, “I was moved by what I was watching. I especially loved some of that historical footage, and it just sent me back throughout my childhood.”

She continued, "I felt like my life admiring Elton just sort of flashed before my eyes. And I came to this conclusion that I had something to say about him and that I wanted him to say it."

"I love that Elton doesn’t like to self-reflect," The Joke singer further commented.

Giving insights into the iconic musician’s personality, she told the outlet, "He’s too forward-thinking. He’s too forward-moving. And I’m so inspired by that ruggedness. I don’t think ruggedness is a word that gets associated with Elton John quite enough.”

“He’s really f***ing tough and he’s overcome a lot. And I just wanted to sort of take pause and slow it down and write a lyric about that for him to sing because he doesn’t like to say nice stuff about himself,” Brandi Carlile further mentioned.

Previously, Sir Elton John penned a lengthy Instagram caption on the release of the song, all praises for the Highwomen hitmaker.