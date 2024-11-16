Robert Irwin reveals his relationship status after split from Rorie Buckley

Robert Irwin revealed his relationship status after his split with long time girlfriend Rorie Buckley.

As reported by MailOnline, the 20-year-old conservationist appeared on Nine's Today show and revealed that he is still looking for love.

According to the TV personality, there was “no one special” in his life right now.

After being dubbed one of Australia's "most eligible bachelors" during the segment, Robert revealed that for him dating was "not easy".

"That's an interesting world to navigate as well with [being in] the public eye and that sort of thing," he said.

While talking about potential love interest, he said, “I know there's someone out there, but they are going to have to be a goer."

He went on to say, "hey are going to be in this lifestyle, it's here, it's there, it's everywhere but I would definitely one day love to, of course, share this wonderful life with someone special.”

However, Robert did admit he was “looking” for someone special, he assured that “it'll happen when it happens”.

For the unversed, Robert and his ex-girlfriend Rorie were believed to have been dating since November 2022.

However, after dating for almost two years, the ex-couple called it quits in February 2024.