Diddy’s case prosecutors make fresh claims against rapper

Prosecutors handling Sean "Diddy" Combs’ case have made fresh claims in the case.

According to ABC News, the prosecutors claimed that the 55-year-old rapper tried to blackmail victims and witnesses into silence or into providing testimony helpful to his defense.

They insisted that the music mogul’s legal team influence public opinion from jail in a bid to affect potential jurors for his upcoming sex trafficking trial.

They said that Combs had also family members to plan a campaign on social media around his birthday which would influence “the potential jury in this criminal proceeding".

According to the prosecutors, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder encouraged his children to post a video to their social media accounts showing them gathered to celebrate his birthday.

Lawyers for Combs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The rapper is currently jailed over accusations of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Diddy, however, pled not guilty to the criminal charges and has consistently denied the allegations against him.

The musician and producer will go to trial in May 2025.