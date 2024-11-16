Dolly Parton bears big loss for the fourth time

David Parton, one of the brother of popular country musician Dolly Parton, has died at 82, marking the fourth loss of a brother in the family.



Her sister Stella Parton shared the news on social media. "My brother David passed away peacefully this morning," she penned a heartfelt note on X.

"It's never easy to say goodbye to a loved one, but he got his angel wings and is now at peace," the statement added.

Meanwhile, David was older than the Jolene singer and one of twelve children of Robert and Avie Lee Parton.



No official statement has reportedly come from Dolly yet, and no further details of his passing have been shared.

The Grammy winner previously shared a mourning message about the death of brother Randy in 2021.



"The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time," the 78-year-old said.

"We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms," she continued.