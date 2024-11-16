 
Geo News

Taylor Swift's brother spotted hanging out with Travis Kelce's friends

Taylor Swift completed the second of her six nights in Toronto, Canada on Friday

By
Web Desk
|

November 16, 2024

Taylor Swifts brother spotted hanging out with Travis Kelces friends
Taylor Swift's brother spotted hanging out with Travis Kelce's friends

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families are getting along just fine.

After the Grammy winner, 34, showed up to one of Kelce's football matches with her parents, her brother Austin was the next one spotted bonding with friends of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35.

Taylor Swifts brother spotted hanging out with Travis Kelces friends

Per a snap shared by the footballer's friend Ross Travis, 31, Austin, 32, could be seen smiling as he stood with him and another friend who appeared to be Reggie King.

The trio seemed to be in the VIP area at the concert. Swift's brother could be seen in a light brown shirt and black pants with a baseball cap while Travis sported a brown leather jacket, white t-shirt, and light checkered pants. Meanwhile, King wore jeans with print detailing, a white t-shirt, and a black hat.

Swift's brother hung out with Kelce too during the final leg of her U.S. Eras Tour concerts, where they were joined by Swift's mom, Andrea, per E! Online.

Austin also attended Chiefs games, including the 2024 Super Bowl.

Dolly Parton bears big loss for the fourth time
Dolly Parton bears big loss for the fourth time
Diddy's case prosecutors make fresh claims against rapper
Diddy's case prosecutors make fresh claims against rapper
Elton John recalls 'greatest thing' he's ever done
Elton John recalls 'greatest thing' he's ever done
Robert Irwin reveals his relationship status after split from Rorie Buckley
Robert Irwin reveals his relationship status after split from Rorie Buckley
Tom Brady gushes about father-son moment at New York Knicks game
Tom Brady gushes about father-son moment at New York Knicks game
Davina McCall speaks out about a rare health condition
Davina McCall speaks out about a rare health condition
Zack Snyder to helm movie based on specific cops
Zack Snyder to helm movie based on specific cops
'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart turns acne 'shame' into inspiration for skincare line
'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart turns acne 'shame' into inspiration for skincare line