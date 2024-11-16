Taylor Swift's brother spotted hanging out with Travis Kelce's friends

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families are getting along just fine.

After the Grammy winner, 34, showed up to one of Kelce's football matches with her parents, her brother Austin was the next one spotted bonding with friends of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35.

Per a snap shared by the footballer's friend Ross Travis, 31, Austin, 32, could be seen smiling as he stood with him and another friend who appeared to be Reggie King.

The trio seemed to be in the VIP area at the concert. Swift's brother could be seen in a light brown shirt and black pants with a baseball cap while Travis sported a brown leather jacket, white t-shirt, and light checkered pants. Meanwhile, King wore jeans with print detailing, a white t-shirt, and a black hat.

Swift's brother hung out with Kelce too during the final leg of her U.S. Eras Tour concerts, where they were joined by Swift's mom, Andrea, per E! Online.

Austin also attended Chiefs games, including the 2024 Super Bowl.