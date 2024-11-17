Raven Goodwin recalls hilarious 'Grotesquerie' moment with Ryan Murphy

Raven Goodwin has opened up about interaction with Grostesquerie creator Ryan Murphy.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Raven, who plays the role of Merritt Tryon in the series, shared that Murphy didn't recognize her from her previous role in his hit show Glee.

"Ryan had forgotten! It's been so long since Ryan did Glee — he had no idea I was on the show. He was like, 'Nice to meet you.' I was like, 'All right, bet, '" she said.

Additionally, she talked about working with Ryan in the series, saying, "Seriously, I was so excited to be a part of the Ryan Murphy universe simply because I am [an] actual fan."

"Like I really do watch his work. Every time he puts something out, I'm watching it," Raven added.

Raven said, "And for me to love the [Grotesquerie] script as much as I did, like, they did their thing — like the writers are incredible."

"They have incredible minds and so to kind of execute whatever they had in mind and to do it and make everybody happy and to get the job done the way I was supposed to get it done ... it meant a lot … So I'm excited. You know, I hope we can do more," she added.