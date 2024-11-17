 
Geo News

Raven Goodwin recalls hilarious 'Grotesquerie' moment with Ryan Murphy

Raven Goodwin worked with Ryan Murphy previously in his hit show 'Glee'

By
Web Desk
|

November 17, 2024

Raven Goodwin recalls hilarious Grotesquerie moment with Ryan Murphy
Raven Goodwin recalls hilarious 'Grotesquerie' moment with Ryan Murphy

Raven Goodwin has opened up about interaction with Grostesquerie creator Ryan Murphy. 

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Raven, who plays the role of Merritt Tryon in the series, shared that Murphy didn't recognize her from her previous role in his hit show Glee.

"Ryan had forgotten! It's been so long since Ryan did Glee — he had no idea I was on the show. He was like, 'Nice to meet you.' I was like, 'All right, bet, '" she said.

Additionally, she talked about working with Ryan in the series, saying, "Seriously, I was so excited to be a part of the Ryan Murphy universe simply because I am [an] actual fan."

"Like I really do watch his work. Every time he puts something out, I'm watching it," Raven added.

Raven said, "And for me to love the [Grotesquerie] script as much as I did, like, they did their thing — like the writers are incredible."

"They have incredible minds and so to kind of execute whatever they had in mind and to do it and make everybody happy and to get the job done the way I was supposed to get it done ... it meant a lot … So I'm excited. You know, I hope we can do more," she added.

Paris Hilton launches pet grooming line for furry friends
Paris Hilton launches pet grooming line for furry friends
Paul Mescal raves about Saoirse Ronan after viral clip
Paul Mescal raves about Saoirse Ronan after viral clip
Zendaya, Tom Holland to become Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman 2.0: Report
Zendaya, Tom Holland to become Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman 2.0: Report
Gisele Bündchen sets to defy doctors' advice again?
Gisele Bündchen sets to defy doctors' advice again?
Selena Gomez 'so happy' to reprise her role in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Selena Gomez 'so happy' to reprise her role in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Ridley Scott reveals 'Gladiator II' almost became musical
Ridley Scott reveals 'Gladiator II' almost became musical
Riley Keough recalls her ‘unique upbringing' due to famous family
Riley Keough recalls her ‘unique upbringing' due to famous family
Zendaya, Tom Holland advised to reject Christopher Nolan movie: Source
Zendaya, Tom Holland advised to reject Christopher Nolan movie: Source