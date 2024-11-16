 
Matthew Perry forgotten by 'Friends' stars after one year of death: Source

Insider dished shocking details about Matthew Perry's first death anniversary

Web Desk
November 16, 2024

Photo: Matthew Perry forgotten by 'Friends' stars after one year of death: Source

Matthew Perry left the world mourning on 28th October 2023 after drowning in his jacuzzi.

However, not one of his Friends co-stars visited his grave on his death anniversary this year, as per the claims of RadarOnline.com.

An eyewitness revealed, “It was depressing" that even though the actor was loved by millions of fans, his grave did not receive enough visitors.

"It was as if Matthew had already been forgotten – only a year after he left us," they continued.

This report came as a shock as a previous report of In Touch established that Jennifer Aniston is still crying silently as she is missing her beloved friend, Matthew Perry.

Reportedly, her wounds were freshened by the nostalgic memories of her holidays with Matthew Perry as Thanksgiving holidays approached.

An insider elaborated on the depth of their bond by mentioning that “he was just always there, in some way,” adding, “and she looked forward to that.”

“In some ways, it’s almost like she’s mourning him all over again,” the source declared at the time. 

