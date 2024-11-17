 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are distracting themselves from Trump

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are afraid of the election of Donald Trump as US President

November 17, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly worried as Donald Trump becomes the President of US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have Trump on their minds and the couple is this worried about their future in the country.

Royal author Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "It's not unlikely that Trump might take a swipe at Harry and Meghan. He has done in the past.

"He might decide that on account of what Prince Harry revealed to us in Spare about his drug-taking activities that he should be booted out of America.

"It would be a cheap shot. I don't know whether he'll do it, but he just might.

He added: "It must be on their minds, the possibility that this could happen."

