Benny Blanco gets honest about self-care: 'Don't stink'

Benny Blanco is sharing his hygiene habit, saying he does not get a shower every day but remains clean.



During an interview with People, Selena Gomez's partner says his self-care routine mantra is to "Don't stink. Do all the stuff."

He continues, "I also don't believe in always shampooing your hair or conditioning your hair. I'm really clean, but I don't shower every day."

The music producer explains his unusual habit on the basis that he doesn't want to wash off his skin's natural oils.

"Some people I know shower two to three times a day," he shared, "but I feel like the oils on your skin don't have time to rejuvenate and get juicy," the year-old says.

Benny also answers what he smells like, saying it's a mixture of many scents.

"I like to use a hodgepodge," he adds. "I want to smell [like] tobacco, but also like cotton candy."

"I want there to be an aroma as I'm walking by. I want it to smell a little bit like man, a little bit feminine — I definitely lean a little more feminine in every sense."