 
Geo News

Britney Spears reaction to son's olive branch revealed

Britney Spears and former husband Kevin Federline share two sons

By
Web Desk
|

November 17, 2024

Photo: Britney Spears reaction to sons olive branch revealed
Photo: Britney Spears reaction to son's olive branch revealed

Britney Spears’ son Jayden reportedly initiated a reconciliation attempt with the songstress.

Following this attempt, a source shared with Us Weekly, “Britney was very excited to hear from him.”

The source went on to add, “She hopes they can continue to spend time together and hopes Preston also comes around.”

They also remarked, “She has had a hole in her heart from not seeing her boys,” noting, “Jayden reaching out means everything to her.”

These reports come amid claims that the Toxic songstress has written her last child support check.

It is pertinent to mention here that after years of estrangement the 18-year-old Jayden is moving to Hawaii with dad Kevin Federline and older brother Sean Preston, 19.

Reportedly, when Britney finalized divorce from Kevin Federline, it was agreed that she would pay him $20,000 in lieu of child support every month.

Nonetheless, this amount bumped up to $40, 000 in 2018. Following the 18th birthday of their eldest son, Sean, it came down to 20 grand dollars again.

Jordan Fisher 'not ready' to leave 'Hadestown' ahead of departure
Jordan Fisher 'not ready' to leave 'Hadestown' ahead of departure
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are distracting themselves from Trump video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are distracting themselves from Trump
Raven Goodwin recalls hilarious 'Grotesquerie' moment with Ryan Murphy
Raven Goodwin recalls hilarious 'Grotesquerie' moment with Ryan Murphy
Caitlyn Jenner still in touch with Kendall, Kylie Jenner: Source
Caitlyn Jenner still in touch with Kendall, Kylie Jenner: Source
Tom Cruise proves doubters wrong on casting choice
Tom Cruise proves doubters wrong on casting choice
Matthew Perry forgotten by 'Friends' stars after one year of death: Source
Matthew Perry forgotten by 'Friends' stars after one year of death: Source
Paris Hilton launches pet grooming line for furry friends
Paris Hilton launches pet grooming line for furry friends
Paul Mescal raves about Saoirse Ronan after viral clip video
Paul Mescal raves about Saoirse Ronan after viral clip