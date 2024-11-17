Photo: Britney Spears reaction to son's olive branch revealed

Britney Spears’ son Jayden reportedly initiated a reconciliation attempt with the songstress.

Following this attempt, a source shared with Us Weekly, “Britney was very excited to hear from him.”

The source went on to add, “She hopes they can continue to spend time together and hopes Preston also comes around.”

They also remarked, “She has had a hole in her heart from not seeing her boys,” noting, “Jayden reaching out means everything to her.”

These reports come amid claims that the Toxic songstress has written her last child support check.

It is pertinent to mention here that after years of estrangement the 18-year-old Jayden is moving to Hawaii with dad Kevin Federline and older brother Sean Preston, 19.

Reportedly, when Britney finalized divorce from Kevin Federline, it was agreed that she would pay him $20,000 in lieu of child support every month.

Nonetheless, this amount bumped up to $40, 000 in 2018. Following the 18th birthday of their eldest son, Sean, it came down to 20 grand dollars again.