Photo: Austin Butler forced to settle down with Kaia Gerber: Source

Kaia Gerber’s parents are reportedly concerned about her future with Austin Butler.

RadarOnline.com revealed that the mogul’s parents want the Elvis actor to get on his knees for their daughter, whom she has been dating for quite a while.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source shared with the outlet, "Rande and Cindy both love Austin and think of him as family.”

“But the fact is he isn't,” the insider confided and addressed that her famous parents fear that she is wasting the “best years of her life” with him.

They went on to explain the thought process of Kaia’s parents and told, “After dating their daughter Kaia for over three years, he's shown no sign of asking her to get engaged.”

The couple was first pictured together in December 2021 and went public with their romance in March 2022.

"They don't think for a minute he isn't serious about her, but he's 33, and isn't it time he thought about settling down?" the insider noted in conclusion.