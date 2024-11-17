 
Geo News

Prince Harry focuses on ‘building bridges' as matters get worse

Prince Harry’s silence is deemed wise by an expert

By
Web Desk
|

November 17, 2024

Prince Harry’s current silence towards the Royal Family has turned in his favour, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been silent with his attacks amid the paperback release of memoir ‘Spare,’ has taken a wise step.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers reveals: "He came over for the Coronation. He came over to see his father when he was ill. He's been in England a few times with things like the Invictus Games and one or two other things.

He tells The Sun: "But he hasn't had any relations with the Royal Family. He hasn't been to see them.

"He hasn't seen his brother, as far as he hasn't talked to his brother. What else is he going to say?"

The expert then added that Harry "would do well to think of the future and try and build bridges rather than burn any more".

"I think it's quite good that he isn't saying things."

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs wants to ‘taint' jurors with malicious social media campaigns video
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs wants to ‘taint' jurors with malicious social media campaigns
Justin Bieber 'helpless' as mental health deteriorates: Source
Justin Bieber 'helpless' as mental health deteriorates: Source
Kate Middleton, Prince William channel ‘Benjamin Buttons' with romance video
Kate Middleton, Prince William channel ‘Benjamin Buttons' with romance
Austin Butler forced to settle down with Kaia Gerber: Source
Austin Butler forced to settle down with Kaia Gerber: Source
Matthew Perry's co-stars slammed for shunning friend on death anniversary
Matthew Perry's co-stars slammed for shunning friend on death anniversary
Benny Blanco gets honest about self-care: 'Don't stink'
Benny Blanco gets honest about self-care: 'Don't stink'
Britney Spears reaction to son's olive branch revealed
Britney Spears reaction to son's olive branch revealed
50 Cent reacts to Mike Tyson interview before fight: 'Chill bro'
50 Cent reacts to Mike Tyson interview before fight: 'Chill bro'