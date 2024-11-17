Prince Harry focuses on ‘building bridges' as matters get worse

Prince Harry’s current silence towards the Royal Family has turned in his favour, says an expert.



The Duke of Sussex, who has been silent with his attacks amid the paperback release of memoir ‘Spare,’ has taken a wise step.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers reveals: "He came over for the Coronation. He came over to see his father when he was ill. He's been in England a few times with things like the Invictus Games and one or two other things.

He tells The Sun: "But he hasn't had any relations with the Royal Family. He hasn't been to see them.

"He hasn't seen his brother, as far as he hasn't talked to his brother. What else is he going to say?"

The expert then added that Harry "would do well to think of the future and try and build bridges rather than burn any more".

"I think it's quite good that he isn't saying things."