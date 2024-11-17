Victoria Beckham recalls 90s date with husband David

Victoria Beckham is making the most of her memories with her footballer husband David Beckham.

The fashion entrepreneur, 50, recently shared a funny anecdote about a decades-ago date night with David, 49, in a new Instagram reel posted Saturday.

The video begins with her seated on a luxurious couch, telling fans about her '90s date night at a Parisian restaurant to promote her new products from her Victoria Beckham Beauty line.

"It really takes me back," she said of the candlelit venue. "There’s something so glamorous about Paris—it feels very opulent… so sexy," the Spice Girls alum began.

"I remember when we came here in the '90s. I remember ordering a bottle of wine, like a really special bottle of wine. Back in the day was when we would struggle to finish a bottle of wine, the two of us," she continued, jokingly adding, "We don't seem to have any problem with that now."

"I love being back here. I definitely say this is our happy place. I love the people, I love the energy, of course, I love the wine," she continued of the Parisian venue. "Who doesn't?"

Victoria then recalled how everything felt "so over the top," as she went on to explain how each product is an embodiment of some moment with David.

"I really wanted to capture both how I felt at this time, and how David felt at this time as well. This is about the two of us. This is about our special quality time in Paris in the '90s," the Posh Spice added.

Victoria met David decades ago at a Manchester United game when he played for the soccer team in 1997.

The retired professional athlete also gushed about experiencing love at first sight at the time with Victoria. "She was a Spice Girl and sexy and beautiful and charming," David told People in September.

"Then I found out what a strong woman she is," he continued. "So it's again the gift that kept on giving."