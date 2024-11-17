 
Geo News

Raven Goodwin dishes on her reunion with Ryan Murphy for 'Grotesquerie'

Raven Goodwin opens up about her 'awkward introduction' with Ryan Murphy during his latest series 'Grotesquerie'

By
Web Desk
|

November 17, 2024

Raven Goodwin dishes on her reunion with Ryan Murphy for Grotesquerie
Raven Goodwin dishes on her reunion with Ryan Murphy for 'Grotesquerie'

Raven Goodwin recently shared her experience about reuniting with producer Ryan Murphy for his latest FX thriller series, Grotesquerie.

Former Glee star, who appeared in three episodes of the show during its third season, revealed that Murphy initially didn’t remember her from the show.

According to People, she admitted, “Ryan had forgotten! He was like, ‘Nice to meet you.’”

Moreover, despite the awkward introduction, Goodwin expressed excitement about joining the “Ryan Murphy universe” again, while calling herself a fan of his work.

Additionally, she praised the series’ script and writers as she highlighted the creative team’s ability to bring the show to life, as per Daily Mail. 

As far as Grotesquerie is concerned, which stars Travis Kelce and Niecy Nash-Betts, follows a detective an a nun as they unravel a sinister web of crimes.

Meanwhile, Goodwin, who played Merritt Tyron, described filming as a surreal and rewarding experience, especially sharing scenes with Kelce and Nash-Betts, as per the publication, 

It is worth mentioning that the series, which aired its season finale on October 30, has added another impressive project to Goodwin’s growing resume.

The series, which aired its season finale on October 30, has added another impressive project to Goodwin’s growing résumé.

Prince Harry focuses on ‘building bridges' as matters get worse video
Prince Harry focuses on ‘building bridges' as matters get worse
Victoria Beckham spills ‘90's Paris romance' with David Beckham video
Victoria Beckham spills ‘90's Paris romance' with David Beckham
Princess Beatrice is ‘torn' as loyalty to Crown gets compromised video
Princess Beatrice is ‘torn' as loyalty to Crown gets compromised
Meghan Markle spotted at big Hollywood launch party, Harry goes missing video
Meghan Markle spotted at big Hollywood launch party, Harry goes missing
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs wants to ‘taint' jurors with malicious social media campaigns video
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs wants to ‘taint' jurors with malicious social media campaigns
Justin Bieber 'helpless' as mental health deteriorates: Source
Justin Bieber 'helpless' as mental health deteriorates: Source
Kate Middleton, Prince William channel ‘Benjamin Buttons' with romance video
Kate Middleton, Prince William channel ‘Benjamin Buttons' with romance
Austin Butler forced to settle down with Kaia Gerber: Source
Austin Butler forced to settle down with Kaia Gerber: Source