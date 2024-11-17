Raven Goodwin dishes on her reunion with Ryan Murphy for 'Grotesquerie'

Raven Goodwin recently shared her experience about reuniting with producer Ryan Murphy for his latest FX thriller series, Grotesquerie.

Former Glee star, who appeared in three episodes of the show during its third season, revealed that Murphy initially didn’t remember her from the show.

According to People, she admitted, “Ryan had forgotten! He was like, ‘Nice to meet you.’”

Moreover, despite the awkward introduction, Goodwin expressed excitement about joining the “Ryan Murphy universe” again, while calling herself a fan of his work.

Additionally, she praised the series’ script and writers as she highlighted the creative team’s ability to bring the show to life, as per Daily Mail.

As far as Grotesquerie is concerned, which stars Travis Kelce and Niecy Nash-Betts, follows a detective an a nun as they unravel a sinister web of crimes.

Meanwhile, Goodwin, who played Merritt Tyron, described filming as a surreal and rewarding experience, especially sharing scenes with Kelce and Nash-Betts, as per the publication,

The series, which aired its season finale on October 30, has added another impressive project to Goodwin’s growing résumé.