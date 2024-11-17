 
Jonathan Scott spills beans on his wedding plans with Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott makes surprising revelation about the delay in his wedding planning with Zooey Deschanel

Web Desk
November 17, 2024

Jonathan Scott opened up about the delay in planning his wedding to Zooey Deschanel during an interview.

According to US Weekly, despite their engagement in August 2022, the couple has yet to finalize plans for their big day.

Moreover, the Property Brothers star joked while promoting his new HGTV show, Don’t Hate Your House With Property Brothers alongside her brother Drew Scott, “I'm actually sick and tired of myself not figuring it out yet. We haven’t made any progress, we’ve just been having a ton of fun.”

In regards to this, Drew humorously added that the uncertainty has disrupted his own schedule as he claimed, “I can’t plan vacations. I can’t do anything”, while revealing that even his wife, Linda Phan has advised him to stop asking Jonathan about the wedding date.

As per the publication, despite the delay, Jonathan assured fans that the wedding would remain an intimate ceremony with loved ones.

In this regard, he admitted, “The ceremony and pomp and circumstance—we’ll get that out of the way. Then it’s the reception,” as he emphasized on the importance of a “kickass party.”

Additionally, Jonathan and Zooey first met in 2019 while filming Carpool Karaoke.

Furthermore, their friendship eventually blossomed into romance after Zooey finalized her divorce in 2020.

Meanwhile, the actress shares two children, Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.

It is worth mentioning that while the wedding plans remain on hold, Jonathan has been busy launching his new HGTV show. 

