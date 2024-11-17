Freshly single Zoe Kravitz enjoys nigh out amid Channing Tatum split

Zoe Kravitz was snapped meeting up and enjoying dinner with friends in West Hollywood in the wake of her split from Channing Tatum.

As reported by MailOnline, the 35-year-old actress was spotted with Dianna Agron leaving TV personality Vas Morgan's house party around 2 a.m.

For the night out, The Batman actress donned a black fuzzy coat.

Underneath the coat, she wore a black bodycon dress which has off patches on front.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum broke up in October 2024 after three years of togetherness

Zoe's recent night out comes few weeks after the actress parted ways Channing, with whom she was in relationship for three years.

Their last public appearance as a couple was captured on the Blink Twice actor's Instagram on September 3.

The two were last seen together in person on date on October 6.

The two first sparked romance rumours in August 2021. Their relationship became official later in October.

Last year, the couple got engaged, however, they called off their engagement this year in October.

Zoe and Channing's breakup was reportedly a result of their busy schedules, according to Instyle.com.

However, despite their apparent split, the duo is still professionally connected.

Both have been cast in the upcoming alien invasion comedy Alpha Gang.