Lizzy Cundy lays bare the exact moment Meghan Markle found her ‘catch'

Meghan Marle’s former pal recounts a major claim Meghan made shortly after she went on a blind date with Harry

A former friend of the Duchess named Lizzy Cundy made this comment about the royal.

It was all shared during her interview with Daily Express UK, and in that conversation she said, “When I heard about Harry I said 'what a catch' and she said 'yeah I know!'”

“People are saying she's a social climber, but you want to be someone people look up to and you are proud to be on the arm of,” but “I think good for her, she's had the catch of the century.”

Ms Cundy also noted at one point, “We both had had breakups and a bit of a past, and she was asking lots of questions about mine.” At the time she said she “wanted a boyfriend and she wouldn't mind an English guy.”

So “we chatted a bit about Vancouver that it was so away from everything and there wasn't much to do there.”

Before concluding Ms Cundy also added, “She wanted to find a boyfriend, she said British, I asked if she wanted someone famous, she said 'Yeah, why not!?'”

For those unversed, Ms Cundy and Meghan hit it off after being sat together at a dinner earlier on, however shortly after her blind date with the Duke became successful, she cut Ms Cundy off.