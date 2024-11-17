Paul Mescal set to take over new role on 'Saturday Night Live'

Paul Mescal has been announced as the host for the December 7 episode of Saturday Night Live, marking his debut on the iconic sketch comedy show.

Mescal, currently promoting Gladiator 2, which is set to premiere in theaters on November 22, will be joined for the first time by musical guest Shaboozey.

According to Deadline, this episode will follow Charli XCX’s November 16 appearance, where she served as both host and musical guest, promoting her album Brat.

After Charli XCX’s episode, SNL will take a brief hiatus, returning in December with Mescal’s highly anticipated hosting gig.

As per the publication, season 50 of SNL has already featured an impressive lineup of hosts and musical guests.

Notable appearances include Jean Smart, Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande and Micheal Keaton as hosts, with musical performances from Jelly Roll, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks and Billie Eilish.

Moreover, produced in collaboration with Broadway Video, Saturday Night Live continues to maintain its reputation as a premier platform for comedy and entertainment, as per the outlet.

Additionally, the show’s creator and executive producer, Lorne Micheals remains at the helm, guiding the series through its milestone season while fans eagerly await Mescal’s debut performance on December 7.