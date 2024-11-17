 
Jennifer Love Hewitt dishes on her bond with late mother Patricia Mae

Jennifer Love Hewitt spilled beans about her relationship with her late mother Patricia Mae in her new book

November 17, 2024

Jennifer Love Hewitt opened up about her close relationship with her late mother, Patricia Mae, in her upcoming new book, Inheriting Magic. 

During a recent conversation with 9-1-1 costar Bryan Safi, Hewitt reflected on her mother's ability to make people feel special and it still continues to influence her. 

In regards to this, she recalled, “She was light, she was joy”, while she described how her mother’s magnetic presence often made people more interested in her than in Hewitt, even during the actress’ television fame.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hewitt also fondly remembered how her mother would use simple acts, like putting up Christmas lights, to brighten her day, whether she was heartbroken or ill.

Moreover, Patricia Mae passed away from cancer in 2012 at the age of 67, and Hewitt revealed that the media learned of her death before she did, as per the outlet. 

Additionally, the actress, now a mother herself, has used her book to reflect on her mother’s impact and how she strives to continue Patricia Mae’s legacy.

It is worth mentioning that the book is set to release on December 10.

Furthermore, Hewitt’s new film, The Holiday Junkie, inspired by her personal experience, premieres on December 14, as per the publication. 

