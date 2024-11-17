Kylie Jenner shows off makeup-free look in new promotional

 
Geo News

November 17, 2024

Kylie Jenner is embracing her bare face in a recent promotional.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, ditched makeup on Friday as she took to Instagram Stories to promote her new soda brand.

Jenner first dropped a selfie of her winking at the camera as she kissed a can of Sprinter vodka seltzer. Next up was a clip of her opening the tangerine can with the caption, "Nothing like it."

The multimillionaire influencer paired her makeup-free look with a cozy black hoodie and dainty earrings.

Jenner launched her alcohol brand in March, showcasing flavours like black cherry, peach, grapefruit, and lime at the time of the launch.

In March, The Kardashians star posted an Instagram reel of herself wearing a black bikini in a pool with a drink in hand.

She also shared a TikTok of herself doing her makeup in the car, which ended with her taking a mirror selfie carrying a pack of the Sprinter cans in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment.

