Andrew Walker reveals strange scene with pal's wife Ashley Williams in 'Jingle Bell Run'

Andrew Walker has opened up about his feelings while making it out with Ashley Williams in Jingle Bell Run.

In an interview with People, Walker candidly shared about his child’s reaction after hearing about his "strange" act in the movie.

“This is the circus,” the actor of more than 30 Hallmark movies began by saying. “ It's a freak show.”

Moreover, he reflected upon his "strange" feeling while filming an intimate scene with his friend, Neal Dodson’s wife on set in front of the director and crew of the movie.

“I'm used to it now but we had our kissing scene at the end of last week and it's always more strange to do it when you know somebody so well," Walker told the publication. “And I know her husband so well, we're very good friends."

Meanwhile, Williams, who shares two sons Gus and Odie with her husband Dodson, recalled when she received the opportunity to work for the first time with Walker in the Christmas movie.

She shared, "When they first called me about this movie, they said, 'It's The Amazing Race but at Christmas.' And then they said it would be with Andrew Walker, and I said, 'Where do I sign up?'"

At the time, Walker, who has two sons West and Wolf with his former wife Cassandra Troy, revealed a funny anecdote about his children.

He continued by saying, "West was in the car and said, 'So, Daddy, I was talking to Jonah and Jonah said that you and Gus's mommy are going to be making out in your next movie!'" he noted

"The 9-year-old gossip train! We made it on there! The fact that they said 'making out' makes me think that they don't understand at all," Walker laughingly concluded.