Prince Harry's plans for Thanksgiving 2024 laid bare

November 17, 2024

Prince Harry’s plans for Thanksgiving and priorities have just been laid bare.

The news has been brought to light by an inside source close to Heat World.

This insider in question, spoke rather candidly about what the Duke’s intentions are for this Holiday season and explained that, “Harry wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but with Meghan and the kids for Thanksgiving.”

“However, with his packed schedule, he’ll be off straight afterwards.”

Due to this, “The chances of them actually sitting down to enjoy some proper quality time together during the holidays are slim.”

However, with all this at a head, “Meghan’s very concerned about the amount of engagements he’s agreed to – she feels like they’ve been leading separate lives, so she sees the holidays as the time to press pause, have some important face-to-face conversations, and work through any issues,” the source also noted before signing off. 

