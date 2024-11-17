'Squid Game’s player no. 456 weighs in on season 2

Squid Game’ player number 456 has just gotten candid about everything he’s expecting, and hoping for, from the second installment, that is slated to come out soon.

Lee Seo-hwa, player number 456 recently got candid about the pressures that are coming in tandem with the second installment of mega-hit series.

It was all shared during his interview with Tatler Asia magazine and started everything off by saying, “Character dynamics was the most intriguing aspect for me in Squid Game: Season 1.”

“It was amazing how all of the various characters had their backstories, with each player coming into it with different emotions and purposes that made them desperate to win the game.”

Before signing off the Seo-hwa also gushed over the director’s prowess and admitted, “I think the director did an amazing job building this out–it has even more depth and explores how the conflicts between the characters have gotten even stronger.”

For those unversed, the second installment of Squid Game II is set to come out on December 26th, 2024.