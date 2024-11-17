 
Geo News

Zayn Malik's sister shares update amid his postponed tour

Zayn Malik has pushed the dates of his 'Stairway to the Sky’ Edinburgh show by two weeks

By
Web Desk
|

November 17, 2024

Zayn Malik’s sister shares update amid his postponed tour
Zayn Malik’s sister shares update amid his postponed tour

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha Azad is asking fans to be kind in the light of singer's postponed tour.

Taking to Instagram, Waliyha, 26, shared a black and white photo of Liam Payne wrapping his arm around Zayn and resting his head on his shoulder. 

Zayn Maliks sister shares update amid his postponed tour

She also added a message over the top, urging fans to be mindful of the singer's circumstances.

"Give respect to Zayn, you don't know what he's going through. Today is a month since his brother has been gone." 

The post comes after Zayn announced on Thursday his need to reschedule a string of dates due to "unforeseen circumstances.".

“Due to unforeseen circumstances Zayn Stairway to the Sky Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 20th of November has been rescheduled for the 8th of December,” the 31-year-old singer shared via Instagram Stories.

“And the Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 21st of November has been rescheduled to the 9th of December.”

The statement continued: “All tickets for the original show dates will be honored on the rescheduled dates.”

Last month, the One Direction alum postponed the entire U.S. leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour in the wake of his bandmate's death.

"Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the U.S. leg of the Stairway to the Sky Tour,” he shared in a statement on October 19 following Liam Payne's tragic death. 

“The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for understanding.”

The tour was originally set to kick off in San Francisco on October 23. Per the revised dates, Malik is now expected to take the stage in various cities around the United States starting in January 2025.

John David Washington shockingly reveals 'huge phobia' of his life
John David Washington shockingly reveals 'huge phobia' of his life
Robin Roberts reflects on difficult public decision of cancer diagnosis
Robin Roberts reflects on difficult public decision of cancer diagnosis
Denis Villeneuve sheds light on his bet on Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet in 'Dune'
Denis Villeneuve sheds light on his bet on Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet in 'Dune'
Kaia Gerber admits hiding her true personality for fun
Kaia Gerber admits hiding her true personality for fun
Prince Harry suffers major blow amid Meghan Markle's latest bold move
Prince Harry suffers major blow amid Meghan Markle's latest bold move
Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig takes home Miss Universe 2024 crown
Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig takes home Miss Universe 2024 crown
Gabrielle Union blames X for no longer providing 'authentic connections'
Gabrielle Union blames X for no longer providing 'authentic connections'
Prince Harry offending Meghan Markle by wanting to be with King Charles
Prince Harry offending Meghan Markle by wanting to be with King Charles