Zayn Malik’s sister shares update amid his postponed tour

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha Azad is asking fans to be kind in the light of singer's postponed tour.

Taking to Instagram, Waliyha, 26, shared a black and white photo of Liam Payne wrapping his arm around Zayn and resting his head on his shoulder.

She also added a message over the top, urging fans to be mindful of the singer's circumstances.

"Give respect to Zayn, you don't know what he's going through. Today is a month since his brother has been gone."

The post comes after Zayn announced on Thursday his need to reschedule a string of dates due to "unforeseen circumstances.".

“Due to unforeseen circumstances Zayn Stairway to the Sky Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 20th of November has been rescheduled for the 8th of December,” the 31-year-old singer shared via Instagram Stories.

“And the Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 21st of November has been rescheduled to the 9th of December.”

The statement continued: “All tickets for the original show dates will be honored on the rescheduled dates.”

Last month, the One Direction alum postponed the entire U.S. leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour in the wake of his bandmate's death.

"Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the U.S. leg of the Stairway to the Sky Tour,” he shared in a statement on October 19 following Liam Payne's tragic death.

“The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for understanding.”

The tour was originally set to kick off in San Francisco on October 23. Per the revised dates, Malik is now expected to take the stage in various cities around the United States starting in January 2025.