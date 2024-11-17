 
Geo News

Charli XCX, Bowen Yang leave fans stunned with their unforgettable SNL performances

Bowen Yang and Charli XCX teamed up for SNL’s Thanksgiving special in a sketch full of unexpected turns

By
News Desk
|

November 17, 2024

Bowen Yang, a renowned actor, writer, and comedian, recently appeared on the Thanksgiving special episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) with Charli XCX.

Charli XCX performed the duties of the episode's host, and the show’s sketch was about people auditioning for the forthcoming movie Wicked, which stars Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

Yang, who plays Pfannee of Phan Hall in Wicked, acted as Charli XCX.

On the other hand, Charli XCX played her tour partner Troye Sivan, and together they auditioned for the roles of Elphaba and Glinda.

Both artists played two roles each in the sketch, and the Boom Clap crooner impersonated British singer Adele, while Yang disguised himself as Fran Lebowitz.

During the sketch, the 32-year-old singer donned a black velvet dress that looked like one Adele wore during her Las Vegas concerts, and one comedian joked, "Okay, testing for Elphaba, Adele."

Later, coming on the stage, the Apple hitmaker quipped, Hello, can I take my shoes off?' before saying, Okay, Wicked. Oh my God, I said the name of the bloody movie! Shut up, that's f***ing funny.”

It is pertinent to mention that Yang did his impression of Charli XCX on SNL in September this year, which received her seal of approval.

