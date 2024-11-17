Meghan Markle putting her foot down against royal reconciliation before Christmas

Meghan Markle has reportedly gone up in arms, against any chance that old woes would ‘dominate’ the Thanksgiving table.

News about this has been shared by an inside source that is well placed within Montecito.

They weighed in on everything while speaking to Heat World and admitted that Meghan has a number of expectations from Prince Harry and “wants him with her in the US, especially with all the holiday events she has to attend.”

Another big thing is that “she doesn’t want to go to them alone – she wants to show the world they’re united, not to mention it’s a chance to reconnect with her husband.”

But given that there are reports circulating that Kate Middleton is doing her best to facilitate some reconciliation between Prince Harry and his brother, the source admitted, “This issue is bound to dominate their Thanksgiving discussions, and for Meghan, that’s unacceptable.”

“To her, the holiday should be about celebrating American traditions, not pining for the life they left behind or briefly reuniting like passing ships,” the source admitted.

And “spending less time apart is something Harry will have to accept, but only to a certain extent, because he still has business the UK,” the insider was also quoted saying before signing off.