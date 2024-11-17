Zendaya shares insights into her school memories related to cinemas

Zendaya has shared insights into her plan to maintain the elements of movie industry.

In an interview with Vanity, the Hollywood star candidly shared about how to keep the cinema industry alive.

“Obviously, the landscape has changed,” Zendaya, who is currently dating Tom Holland, began by saying. “Our industry is different with streaming and social media.”

“I don’t really necessarily try to think about that aspect too much. What I do think about is something that I think is important: trying to keep movies in theatres,” The Spiderman actor continued.

“There’s a lot of people whose job it is to work at a movie theatre,” she added. “And there’s a lot of smaller, family-owned theatres all over the place that we want to still exist.”

Moreover, the Euphoria actor highlighted the special fact of theatre and said, “I think there’s something so special about going to a movie theatre and experiencing a film in that way, with a group of strangers.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya recalled her school era and told the publication, “I grew up spending all day at the movie theatre. That’s all there was to do in the early 2000s after school. You’re just like, ‘I’ll meet you at the movies. Let’s go see whatever’s out.'”

Before concluding, she shared her efforts for keeping the movies in theatres and she noted, “What I try to focus on — still being able to have that moviegoing experience for people and keep that going.”

Zendaya’s movie The Spider-Man 4 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 24, 2026.