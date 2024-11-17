Prince Harry comes to his senses after years of rift with Royal family

Prince Harry has finally come to his senses after years of attacking the Royal family on public forums, a Royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert and biographer Hugo Vickers discussed the Duke of Sussex’s Spare paperback edition, noting that Harry not updating it before its re-release in the paperback form speaks volume.

In a conversation with The Sun, the expert said that the Duke of Sussex’s silence on further allegations could be a positive step in his relationship with the Royal family.

However, the expert noted that it was a “missed opportunity” to correct “numerous errors” in the bombshell book on Harry’s part.

"Maybe he's kind of got it off his chest…maybe he has nothing really much more to say because he hasn't had much to do with his family since,” he told the publication.

The expert continued: "He came over for the Coronation. He came over to see his father when he was ill. He's been in England a few times with things like the Invictus Games and one or two other things.

"But he hasn't had any relations with the Royal Family. He hasn't been to see them. He hasn't seen his brother, as far as he hasn't talked to his brother. What else is he going to say?"

He went on to add that Harry "would do well to think of the future and try and build bridges rather than burn any more. I think it's quite good that he isn't saying things."