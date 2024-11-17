Sabrina Carpenter credits Christina Aguilera for inspiring her to make pop music

Sabrina Carpenter says Christina Aguilera inspired her to make pop music

Sabrina Carpenter welcomed surprise guests on her Short n' Sweet tour.

During the show in Los Angeles, Carpenter was joined by pop legend Christina Aguilera onstage for a surprise duet.

Both iconic singers performed Aguilera's hits Ain’t No Other Man and What A Girl Wants.

Following their performance, Carpenter took to Instagram to express her gratitude.

Sharing glimpses from the memorable night, she wrote, "LA night 1 thank you @xtina for coming out last night, giving everyone (me included) the surprise of our lives."

Additionally, the Please Please Please hitmaker revealed that Aguilera is one of the reasons she started making pop music.

She expressed her thanks to the singer and actress "for being one of the main reasons i love + wanted to make pop music, i adore you to no end!!!!!!"

Fans and followers shared their love in comments with one stating, “MY QUEENS SUCH AN ICONIC NIGHT.”

“Two icons maximizing their joint slay at the short n’ sweet tour,” another added.

Carpenter will continue her LA performances with two more shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood over the weekend.