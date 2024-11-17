Prince William hesitant as Kate Middleton advocates for Royal family healing

Kate Middleton is driving efforts to heal the Royal family rift, encouraging Prince William to forgive Prince Harry, especially amid King Charles’ health uncertainty.



A source spilt to Heat Magazine that the Princess of Wales has been telling the members of the Royal family that they need to “heal.”

The insider said that the mother-of-three is playing a central role in bringing Harry back into the family fold after years of rift with the Royals.

“She has been instrumental in encouraging William to open up. She feels strongly that the family needs to heal, especially with the uncertainty surrounding King Charles’ health,” the insider said.

“For her, Christmas would be the perfect time for a fresh start,” the source said. However, William is hesitant as he still loves his brother but does not trust him anymore.

“He does still love Harry, he’ll always be his brother, but there’s a part of him that fears getting hurt again,” the royal source further said.

“He’s made it clear that trust has to be rebuilt slowly, and the burden lies with Harry to show that he’s not the same person he was before.”