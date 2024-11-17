 
Geo News

Prince William hesitant as Kate Middleton advocates for Royal family healing

Kate Middleton pushing for reconciliation between Prince Harry and the Royal family, source

By
Web Desk
|

November 17, 2024

Prince William hesitant as Kate Middleton advocates for Royal family healing

Kate Middleton is driving efforts to heal the Royal family rift, encouraging Prince William to forgive Prince Harry, especially amid King Charles’ health uncertainty.

A source spilt to Heat Magazine that the Princess of Wales has been telling the members of the Royal family that they need to “heal.”

The insider said that the mother-of-three is playing a central role in bringing Harry back into the family fold after years of rift with the Royals.

“She has been instrumental in encouraging William to open up. She feels strongly that the family needs to heal, especially with the uncertainty surrounding King Charles’ health,” the insider said.

“For her, Christmas would be the perfect time for a fresh start,” the source said. However, William is hesitant as he still loves his brother but does not trust him anymore.

“He does still love Harry, he’ll always be his brother, but there’s a part of him that fears getting hurt again,” the royal source further said.

“He’s made it clear that trust has to be rebuilt slowly, and the burden lies with Harry to show that he’s not the same person he was before.”

Ryan Reynolds on favourite 'Deadpool & Wolverine' scene: 'Proudest'
Ryan Reynolds on favourite 'Deadpool & Wolverine' scene: 'Proudest'
Filmmaker David Lynch reflects on emphysema battle after 7 decades of smoking
Filmmaker David Lynch reflects on emphysema battle after 7 decades of smoking
Prince Harry comes to his senses after years of rift with Royal family
Prince Harry comes to his senses after years of rift with Royal family
Jennifer Lopez trying something new after Ben Affleck split: Source
Jennifer Lopez trying something new after Ben Affleck split: Source
Charli XCX makes wild confession about performing her first raves at 15
Charli XCX makes wild confession about performing her first raves at 15
Prince Harry hit with new controversy over false claims in bombshell ‘Spare'
Prince Harry hit with new controversy over false claims in bombshell ‘Spare'
Jordon Fisher opens up about working on a Hallmark holiday movie
Jordon Fisher opens up about working on a Hallmark holiday movie
'Gladiator II' star Denzel Washington reflects on '90s missteps
'Gladiator II' star Denzel Washington reflects on '90s missteps