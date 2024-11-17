Chris Evans gets honest about his dream project: 'Want to sing'

Chris Evans has appeared in many different genres of films. But his dream project would be to do a musical.



During an interview with People, the Marvel star said he wanted to move away from action films to musicals.

"I'm waiting to do an actual musical film. I want to sing," the Red One actor told the outlet. “[And] dance. That is what I want."

The Captain America star continued, "I mean, that's tough though because that's something you got to do right. You only get so many bites at that apple."

"But knowing that I'm very precious with it and I want to make sure it's the right thing. So yeah, that's always in the works."

"That's the quickest way to get me in a room. If you say it's going to be a musical, I'm listening," the 43-year-old noted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Chris said he also wanted to give it a try to drumming.

"I played the piano and every time I watch someone drumming, I'm like, 'Nah, that's cool," he added.

"Just got to do it. I just got to pick up some sticks and start doing it. But yeah, maybe a few more instruments," the star concluded.