Ethan Slater gushes over Ariana Grande: 'So funny, physical'

Photo: Ethan Slater gushed over Ariana Grande: 'So funny, physical'

Ethan Slater is seemingly all hearts for his lady-love Ariana Grande.

In a new conversation with PEOPLE, Ethan Slater pointed out the similarities between Ariana Grande and Glinda, the good witch from Wicked universe.

Ethan went on to heap praise for his co-star and claimed that everyone played their role really professionally.

Speaking of the lead characters, he added, "To watch Cynthia navigate her love for Elphaba, to watch Ariana navigate her love for Glinda and how they were able to imbue their performances, it was revelatory, it was so beautiful."

Gushing over his girlfriend, Ariana Grande, he addressed, "One of the things that was really fun to see is, she has a masterful grip on comedy, and she’s so funny and so physical, and it never feels like a joke on top of the character.”

“It always feels like it’s coming right from Glinda. You get lost in the performance — she just is Glinda. Even in those incredibly funny physical moments,” he remarked before signing off from the chat.