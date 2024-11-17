Molly-Mae Hague compares Tommy Fury split to Princess Diana and Charles'

 
November 17, 2024

Molly-Mae Hague has talked about her breakup with Tommy Fury.

In an interview with British Vogue, Molly-Mae revealed that the spit was "a bit of a shock."

The duo, who met on Love Island in 2019, welcomed their daughter in January 2023. However, they broke up recently.

Molly-Mae, who planned to marry Tommy in September 2024, compared their breakup to Princess Diana and Charles' split, saying, "People were saying 'it’s Princess Diana and Charles’."

"It was a bit of a shock. The circumstances… I didn’t want what happened to happen," she said.

The model added that she "wanted to get married to Tommy, 100pc, and that would never have changed. I wanted to get married next September and it’s very hard when it’s kind of taken away. But I will always have a lot of love and respect for him."

Despite online speculations about the reason behind their breakup, Molly-Mae clarified, "no one will ever really know what went down. That’s how we’d like to keep it, for Bambi’s sake."

"I do think that he will talk about things eventually. I do think that when he’s ready, like, maybe more will be said. But I think that’s for him to do on his terms," she added.

