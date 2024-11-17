Ethan Slater played three roles in 'Wicked' audition tape

Ethan Slater has opened up about his audition process for Wicked movie.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Ethan, who plays the role of Boq in the upcoming movie, revealed that he also performed as Glinda and Nessarose in his audition tape.

He said, "I did two scenes and sang Boq’s songs, 'The Ozdust Ballroom' and 'March of the Witch Hunters,' which is the second movie."

However, he continued, "I should say that I didn’t have anyone to read with at the time, so the tape I sent in is me playing Glinda and Nessa off camera, and then me reading with a video of myself."

"I can’t believe I got away with it. But I knew I wanted to take my time with it ... and I couldn’t get somebody to spend that time with me, so I just did it with myself," Ethan added.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked features a star-studded cast, including Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

It is scheduled to be released in two parts with first hitting theaters on November 22, 2024.