Ethan Slater weighs in on 'Wicked' stars' on set behaviour

Ethan Slater shared rare details about his 'Wicked' co-stars

November 17, 2024

Ethan Slater got candid about his working experience at the much-awaited musical, Wicked.

The actor and singer recently sat down to promote his upcoming movie with PEOPLE.

During this chat, Ethan gushed over the entire cast and shared that he loved working with people who felt a connection with their characters.

“The thing that felt really special is how much everyone cared about their characters,"

Weighing on how important it was for the actors to deliver what was promised to the audience, he explained, "When you’re working on something that’s been around the world for 20 years and these are characters that the fans love and care about," noting, "it’s really important that the actors portraying them in a movie of this scale care as much as everyone else.”

“And everyone did," he remarked after which he gushed over his lady-love Ariana Grande’s professionalism.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ariana Grande plays the role of good witch Glinda in this movie.  

