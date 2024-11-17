Expert decodes Meghan Markle’s ‘bold message’ to Royal family during key event

Meghan Markle sent a powerful and bold message with her gorgeous red gown choice at a recent Los Angeles children's hospital gala.



According to a stylist, the Duchess of Sussex’s outfit held deeper meaning as she purposefully chose red colour for her day out amid professional split from Prince Harry.

Speaking with The Mail, stylist Kate Jones said that red colour represents power, opulence, passion, love, which aligns with Meghan's projected image.

"The colour red traditionally represents power, opulence, passion and love. It's bold and exciting, especially if worn top to toe,” the expert told the publication.

"It tells your audience that you are a confident person who isn't afraid to be noticed,” she added. "Meghan would also be drawn to the colour because it represents strength and courage, characteristics I believe she is keen to project."

Jones continued: "Primary red is a colour that suits absolutely every skin tone and yet many people are too shy to wear it.

"Whether Meghan has had her colours analysed or not, she's probably been advised that it suits her - and she does look fabulous in red; it illuminates her skin, helping it to sparkle and shine."