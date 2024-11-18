Coleen Rooney unveils 'secret code' to stay connected with her sons

Coleen Rooney disclosed how she will communicate with her children during her upcoming appearance on a celebrity reality show.

The 38-year-old reality TV star, who has reportedly been given £1.5 million to star in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, will touch a customized necklace to let her sons know she is missing them.

The personalized neck piece is a Cloudbox Gifts necklace which costs £180 and has her son's name written on it.

"The hardest thing for Coleen will be being away from her sons so she wants them to know they are on her mind," an insider told The Sun.

"It's the first time she has left them for any period of time," the source noted.

It is pertinent to mention that the WAG, who is married to former footballer Wayne Rooney, is a mother of four sons, 13-year-old Kai, 10-year-old Klay, seven-year-old Kit, and six-year-old Cass.

As per the source, Coleen who always stays with her kids and usually does not spend even a day apart from her sons is "nervous."

However, Kai, her eldest child is thrilled about his mother's entry in the upcoming season of the show.

"Coleen was nervous about the effect going into the jungle would have on the kids as she has never spent more than a night or two away from them," the tipster continued.

"But she is leaving them in good hands as her parents are moving in to look after them," the source added.

For those unversed, 2024's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off on Sunday, November 17 at 9 pm on both ITV1 and ITVX.