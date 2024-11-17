 
Geo News

Ariana Grande experienced gravity pull towards Ethan Slater: Report

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande were previously accused of cheating on their former partners

By
Web Desk
|

November 17, 2024

Ariana Grande experienced gravity pull towards Ethan Slater: Report
Photo: Ariana Grande experienced gravity pull towards Ethan Slater: Report

Ariana Grande reportedly fallen for her co-star Ethan Slater on the sets of Wicked

Ever since the duo met on the sets of the musical in 2022, they have remained inseparable, as per the latest report of Page Six.

Detailing how the couple, who made their relationship public last July, became smitten with each other while filming Wicked, a source shared, “They [Ariana and Ethan] could have been in a bubble.”

As per this spy, “there was a gravity pull” between the duo and soon they hit it off.

“No one ever goes into a show looking for romance,” the source explained.

“You’re just in these situations and you’re going through this exciting stressful process together. It just kind of happens,” the insider said of the celebrity couple.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ethan and Ariana were accused of cheating on their former partners when they confirmed their romance.

Rubbishing these rumours, Ariana told Vanity Fair, “The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it.” 

